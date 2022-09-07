ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0Vsz_0hlC9s2N00
Imager via iStock

A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location.

Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks County territory in the near future. Their new spot will take over the former location of Quaker Stake and Lube in Bensalem, which closed in 2021.

Local sports fans will be happy to know that widescreen televisions, game night events, and delicious food and beverages will be coming to Bensalem very soon. The energy of the Philadelphia location will be making its way to Bucks County, with the new location being a pleasant surprise for sports fans across the area.

“You can expect a casual game day atmosphere, indoor / outdoor bar and dining, large space for private events and an amazing pub style menu,” the bar said online.

Read more about the new sports bar location at 94.5 PST.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order

On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Lifestyle
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Bensalem Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Bucks County, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bar#Pub#South Street#Food Drink#Pst#Quaker Stake
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BUCKSCO.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy