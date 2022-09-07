ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina

By Amber Trent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEXSI_0hlC9MET00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.

And while enjoying the last days of summer, you can get an up-close look at Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile, too!

The hotdog on wheels has two stops in North Carolina this week on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, it will be at the Fresh Foods in Lumberton, NC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And on Friday, it will be at 1727 S. Madison Street in Whiteville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And you can keep up-to-date with the Wienermobile’s schedule here.

NC wins 1,800 jobs with Wolfspeed microchip materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products.  Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
