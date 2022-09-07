Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.

And while enjoying the last days of summer, you can get an up-close look at Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile, too!

The hotdog on wheels has two stops in North Carolina this week on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, it will be at the Fresh Foods in Lumberton, NC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And on Friday, it will be at 1727 S. Madison Street in Whiteville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And you can keep up-to-date with the Wienermobile’s schedule here.

