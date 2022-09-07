Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to state commissions
Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed several South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions. Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure Governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022. Dr. Lenora Newsome, Smackover, to the Arkansas State Board of...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, September 6, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 31.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
Kait 8
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
magnoliareporter.com
Walk Across Arkansas registration next week
The fall 2022 Walk Across Arkansas program is September 12-November 6. The eight-week, team-based exercise program is an easy, free way to get active while spending time with friends and family. The recommended team size is 3-8, but you can have as many as 30. Each team sets activity goals and tries to meet them with a little friendly competition.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia's COVID count up by two cases
Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150. Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday.
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
magnoliareporter.com
Three Arkansas Mega Millions tickets earn $1,000
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million...
menastar.com
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts
In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
