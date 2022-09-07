Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store. According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped […]
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Motorcycle wreck kills Bernice man
A Bernice, LA man died as the result of a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on U.S. 167 north of Louisiana 545 in Lincoln Parish. According to a Louisiana State Police report, Roger E. Ferrar, 61, was traveling north on the highway about 7 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle exited the roadway. Ferrar was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
magnoliareporter.com
Owner trying to recover items stolen from logging site
The owner of various pieces of logging equipment that was stolen between September 1-4 wants it back. Joseph Jones of Joey P. Jones Logging said that the equipment was stolen from a logging site off Arkansas 29 and Lafayette County Road 18 near Lewisville. Stolen first, between September 1-2, was...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
magnoliareporter.com
Justice Scarber will go to prison for three-year term
Justice Sema Scarber, 21, of Magnolia displayed indifference to human life by threatening someone with a firearm on March 18 and later refused to come to court to be tried, Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. ruled. Talley recently sentenced Scarber to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood has been identified by the coroner’s office. Makaree Rayson, 21, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. When SPD officers...
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
KTAL
12 teens charged after disturbance at Camp Minden youth program
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dozen juveniles are facing charges after a disturbance at the Lousiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden over the weekend. Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says it happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. when some of the youths tried to incite...
Comments / 0