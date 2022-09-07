Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO