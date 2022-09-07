Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to state commissions
Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed several South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions. Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure Governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022. Dr. Lenora Newsome, Smackover, to the Arkansas State Board of...
KATV
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson appoints Lisa Hunter, Jeff Wood To State Board of Education
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Lisa Hunter of White Hall and Jeff Wood of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Board of Education, he announced today. “Lisa will provide excellent leadership experience to Arkansas schools and communities,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is as experienced as she is passionate and I believe she will have a meaningful impact on education within the state.”
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments:. Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2025. Reappointment. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates hitting the campaign trail
Election Day is less than two months away, on Nov. 8. That's when voters will go to the polls and decide on the next governor of Arkansas. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are vying for the position. All three candidates spent...
menastar.com
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts
In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
arkansasadvocate.com
State delays decision on student loan forgiveness tax status until 2023
A decision on whether student loan forgiveness will be taxable in Arkansas will have to wait a few more months. Last week, Arkansas officials said they had not yet decided if canceled student debt could be taxed. Following the release of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Tax Foundation reported Arkansas was one of 13 states that could potentially tax canceled debt.
ed88radio.com
Arkansas lawmakers unable to reach decision on ethics complaint
The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee will meet again next Thursday to consider a complaint made by one senator against another. It comes despite the intention of the committee chairman to resolve the issue during a marathon meeting on Thursday which was mostly conducted behind closed doors. The complaint was apparently...
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
magnoliareporter.com
Walk Across Arkansas registration next week
The fall 2022 Walk Across Arkansas program is September 12-November 6. The eight-week, team-based exercise program is an easy, free way to get active while spending time with friends and family. The recommended team size is 3-8, but you can have as many as 30. Each team sets activity goals and tries to meet them with a little friendly competition.
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
