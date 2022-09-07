ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to state commissions

Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed several South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions. Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure Governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022. Dr. Lenora Newsome, Smackover, to the Arkansas State Board of...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson appoints Lisa Hunter, Jeff Wood To State Board of Education

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Lisa Hunter of White Hall and Jeff Wood of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Board of Education, he announced today. “Lisa will provide excellent leadership experience to Arkansas schools and communities,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is as experienced as she is passionate and I believe she will have a meaningful impact on education within the state.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
Little Rock, AR
Education
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments:. Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2025. Reappointment. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates hitting the campaign trail

Election Day is less than two months away, on Nov. 8. That's when voters will go to the polls and decide on the next governor of Arkansas. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are vying for the position. All three candidates spent...
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Asa Hutchinson
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#K12#White Hall#Simmons Bank#Thomasville National Bank
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasadvocate.com

State delays decision on student loan forgiveness tax status until 2023

A decision on whether student loan forgiveness will be taxable in Arkansas will have to wait a few more months. Last week, Arkansas officials said they had not yet decided if canceled student debt could be taxed. Following the release of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Tax Foundation reported Arkansas was one of 13 states that could potentially tax canceled debt.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ed88radio.com

Arkansas lawmakers unable to reach decision on ethics complaint

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee will meet again next Thursday to consider a complaint made by one senator against another. It comes despite the intention of the committee chairman to resolve the issue during a marathon meeting on Thursday which was mostly conducted behind closed doors. The complaint was apparently...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Walk Across Arkansas registration next week

The fall 2022 Walk Across Arkansas program is September 12-November 6. The eight-week, team-based exercise program is an easy, free way to get active while spending time with friends and family. The recommended team size is 3-8, but you can have as many as 30. Each team sets activity goals and tries to meet them with a little friendly competition.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy