Allen Wade Pharr, 61, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Allen was born December 6, 1960, in Magnolia, Arkansas to Sherry and Johnny Pharr. Allen didn’t want much. He was a simple man that was happy with a can of snuff, something to eat and drink, someone to be friends with, to talk to or help. People could learn a little from ole “A.” We don’t necessarily need a lot of things we try to acquire; we just need to show the love of friendship and also, receive that love.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO