magnoliareporter.com
Muleriders look for second victory during Oklahoma trip
Southern Arkansas is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford. The Muleriders, under first-year head coach Brad Smiley, moved into the win column with a big 62-31 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Week 1. The points scored were a program record for a season opener and the victory is the 17th in season openers as an NCAA member.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas rips Northwestern Oklahoma, 62-31
Behind 600+ yards of total offense, Southern Arkansas bucked Northwestern Oklahoma State 62-31 in Brad Smiley's Mulerider head coaching debut last Thursday night. The Muleriders' (1-0, 1-0 GAC) scoring output stands as a single-game program record for points scored in a season opener. Three of the Muleriders' first four drives...
magnoliareporter.com
Kraus GAC Runner of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the initial Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season. Southern Arkansas’ Robert Kraus earned Men’s Runner of the Week and Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed Women’s Runner of the Week. MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK. Robert Kraus, Southern Arkansas,...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, September 6, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 31.
magnoliareporter.com
Allen Wade Pharr
Allen Wade Pharr, 61, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Allen was born December 6, 1960, in Magnolia, Arkansas to Sherry and Johnny Pharr. Allen didn’t want much. He was a simple man that was happy with a can of snuff, something to eat and drink, someone to be friends with, to talk to or help. People could learn a little from ole “A.” We don’t necessarily need a lot of things we try to acquire; we just need to show the love of friendship and also, receive that love.
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates hit the road in final stretch of governor’s race
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia's COVID count up by two cases
Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150. Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
magnoliareporter.com
Adult Education open houses next week in Magnolia, Camden
SAU Tech's Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia. The division offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides. The open house for Camden is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
magnoliareporter.com
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics and was a professor of mathematics for 34 years at Southern Arkansas University. He served in the Arkansas United Methodist Church Conference, Columbia Charge for 21 years as senior pastor to Unity, Philadelphia, and Harmony United Methodist churches in Columbia County.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
magnoliareporter.com
Smoke detector installation focus of 9/11 Day of Service
Hundreds of volunteers from across the state will commemorate the 9/11 attacks by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day. This year, community groups, including Southern Arkansas University, will come together to implement...
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
