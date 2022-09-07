ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Rockford have been charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones. Deontez L. Williams, 31, and Charles L. Jackson, 23, are both are currently in custody on unrelated charges. Williams is currently in custody in Lucas County, OH pending extradition to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
LOVES PARK, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 3 People, After An Incident On The West Side, At A Condemned Property

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago deputies make drug bust during unrelated eviction notice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Friday while serving an eviction notice in the city of Rockford. Dimaggio N. Aldridge, 22, faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a firearm. While serving the notice, deputies found...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area

ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL

