WIFR
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Rockford have been charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones. Deontez L. Williams, 31, and Charles L. Jackson, 23, are both are currently in custody on unrelated charges. Williams is currently in custody in Lucas County, OH pending extradition to...
Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 3 People, After An Incident On The West Side, At A Condemned Property
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
WIFR
Winnebago deputies make drug bust during unrelated eviction notice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Friday while serving an eviction notice in the city of Rockford. Dimaggio N. Aldridge, 22, faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a firearm. While serving the notice, deputies found...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford
WIFR
Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
WIFR
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
Unsolved: Family of Lottie Flowers still without answers in 20-year-old Rockford murder case
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Benn E. Tennin II was 14 on Feb. 23, 2002, the day his grandmother, Lottie Flowers, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home. Tennin and the rest of his family were perplexed over why someone would brutally kill a 71-year-old church usher and beloved member of the community. Now, 20 years […]
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Police were called to Sablewood Drive a little before 9 p.m. and said the 56-year-old victim had been sitting outside her home when a dark-colored van drove by and the occupants shot towards her house. She was hit […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
