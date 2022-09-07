ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

New vaccines look to combat school and holiday spike in COVID-19

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of cases of COVID-19 has been on a steady decline across the United States and those numbers are starting to be reflected in Adair County. The Adair County Health Department reported 278 cases in July, while in August the health department saw a decrease to 253 new cases.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Putnam County Fair in full swing in Unionville

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — By this time of year, most county fairs are over and forgotten about, but not the Putnam County Fair in Unionville. The 2022 edition is in full swing. It has been going all week. When KTVO was there Thursday, 4-H and FFA members were busy getting...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978 to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Milan and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
MILAN, MO
Gibbs man's chickens, guineas, turkey mysteriously vanish

GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man's nearly two dozen feathered friends mysteriously vanished this week. It happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Finney Street in Gibbs. Matthew Seward told KTVO he woke up to find his 20 chickens,...
GIBBS, MO
ATSU holds ceremony in remembrance of 9/11

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Sunday will mark 21 years since the tragic events that took place on September 11, 2001, in New York City, and students and staff at A.T. Still University are helping to make sure the Kirksville community will never forget. On Friday afternoon, ATSU students and staff,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Macon Softball and Kirksville Tennis Results

Since their 2-4 start, Macon has won three in a row. They pushed to get two games above .500, using a motto created by the seniors. In Kirksville, it's been a trying season for the girls' tennis team. Each match seems to come down to a couple of tie-breakers, Thursday's...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame inducts 4 new members

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The newest group of inductees into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was introduced on Friday in Kirksville. The organization announced four men to be inducted into the class of 2022, the second class in the Hall of Fame’s history. Of the four, Lt....
KIRKSVILLE, MO

