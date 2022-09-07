ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

AOL Corp

Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access￼

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures...
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term

Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
IDAHO STATE
case.edu

PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack

Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
US News and World Report

Trump Ambassador Kelly Craft Joins Kentucky Governor's Race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
AOL Corp

CHP IDs driver suspected in hit-and-run crash that badly hurt small child in West Modesto

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash early last month that badly injured a small child in west Modesto. Authorities are looking for Jesus Soto Naranjo. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a white Dodge Nitro SUV that struck at high speed a 4-year-old boy who was standing near his caregiver while getting a treat from an ice cream truck the night of Aug. 6.
MODESTO, CA

