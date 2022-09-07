Read full article on original website
Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access￼
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures...
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
wksu.org
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
Virginia Attorney General Miyares adds new ‘Election Integrity Unit’
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has established an "Election Integrity Unit" within his office to work with state and local election officials and oversee investigations into potential crimes.
US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term
Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
case.edu
PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack
Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
US News and World Report
Trump Ambassador Kelly Craft Joins Kentucky Governor's Race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at 1:30 p.m. on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker...
Police chiefs, sheriffs among 3,300 Texans found on Oath Keepers membership list
A new report analyzing the membership rolls of the extremist Oath Keepers found that there are more than 3,300 Texans who have had ties to the group. And a dozen of those Texans are either elected officials or law enforcement leaders. The Anti-Defamation League — a nonprofit organization that studies...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
Former CFO of N.J. company admits embezzling more than $3.7 million
The 50-year-old former chief financial officer of a Bergen County company is headed to federal prison after admitting Tuesday she embezzled more than $3.7 million. Amy Aldi, 50, of Wayne pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said. Aldi is scheduled to be sentenced...
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
CHP IDs driver suspected in hit-and-run crash that badly hurt small child in West Modesto
The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash early last month that badly injured a small child in west Modesto. Authorities are looking for Jesus Soto Naranjo. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a white Dodge Nitro SUV that struck at high speed a 4-year-old boy who was standing near his caregiver while getting a treat from an ice cream truck the night of Aug. 6.
