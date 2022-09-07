ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

ONE MORE LIGHT Inaugural Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk to take place at Jefferson Patterson Park

By Sal Icaza
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjDiL_0hlC6SkK00

Suicide is a troubling public health problem that has a devastating and lasting impact on families and communities.  Each suicide victim has a name, each victim matters, each victim leaves an indelible mark. It is estimated that an average of 530 people die by suicide every year in Maryland.

Suicide may often be prevented, and one such effective preventive measure is education and community engagement to improve resilience. Consequently, The BecomeOne Project, based in Calvert County, has organized the inaugural One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk to take place this weekend at Jefferson Patterson Park.

Credit: Kenny Horowitz / Jefferson Patterson Park Museum

“We want to continue to serve our community on issues that truly make a difference. Suicide prevention and mental health issues are at the forefront.  The One More Light Walk is about suicide prevention and mental health awareness, but it is also much more.” Said Anita Santoyo, co-founder, The BecomeOne Project. “The Walk will also be a time to bring comfort to the families who have lost a loved one to suicide and to express to those hurting that they are not alone, that there is help. That they have a community behind them that cares for them as an individual and their well-being.” Santoyo continued.

Antoine White, also with The BecomeOne Project, when asked what inspired him to help organize the Walk, in a heartfelt statement said “Tyler Bland was a young man that I coached.  His death in 2016 has impacted me to my core, and I promised his mother and his family, that I would always be there for them.  My counterpart, Anita Santoyo, has been in contact with Tyler’s mom, Amanda, and it was really their collective efforts that were the impetus for the Walk.  We want to do all that is possible to help prevent any more tragedies like Tyler’s.”

“Gone but not FORGOTTEN” was the phrase used in reference to Bland’s passing.  Simple, yet powerful words that remain as relevant on May 12, 2016, as they do today.  Tyler Bland is not forgotten. The BecomeOne Project is making sure of it.

Photo Sal Icaza/Solomons Island Photography.  Antoine White and Anita Santoyo with The BecomeOne Project.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The BecomeOne Project is the first Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk in Calvert County per Santoyo.

The One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk is an evening of remembrance and honor; an awareness of resources as well as the opportunity to connect to others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Acncx_0hlC6SkK00
Antoine White and Anita Santoyo with The BecomeOne Project. Credit: Sal Icaza / Solomons Island Photography

The Inaugural One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk will take place this upcoming Saturday, September 10, 2022 , at Jefferson Patterson Park Museum in St. Leonard, Maryland.

Registration begins at 6:30 P.M. with the Walk to follow at 7:00 P.M.

Admission is free .  “We want the One More Light Walk to be an offering to the community and one without an admission fee so that all who want to attend can.  We didn’t seek sponsors because we want this to be an offering to our community.  Local restaurants and businesses have come together to contribute goods and signage for the event.  It’s been an amazing thing to see the community come together in support.” Said, Santoyo.

The Walk will be at 7:00 P.M. It is ¾ of a mile along the beautiful paved, wooded path at Jefferson Patterson Park.  It is a walk that all can do.

The Walk will be followed by a few speakers providing testimonials and inspiration. Emily Moler, Calvert H.S. graduate, and soloist will perform to close out the event.

Dessert and drinks will be provided.

For questions and concerns please email thebecomeoneproject@gmail.com

You can register for the event at https://linktr.ee/becomeoneproject or through Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1Sip5z7KE

ABOUT THE BECOMEONE PROJECT

The BecomeOne Project is part of EvokePurpose, Inc., a non-profit fundraising organization based in Calvert County, MD.

The BecomeOne Project works with youth in our community to create change through conversation.  To encourage discussion and dialogue to facilitate removing any stigma or barriers.

The focus is on projects that promote mental health awareness for all, regardless of political affiliation, demographics, or religious views.

For more information on The BecomeOne Project, please visit our website at becomeoneproject.com or Facebook: BecomeOne Project .

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741 to reach a Crisis Text Line counselor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Voter Registration Day Event to be held at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm, where the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) and other non-partisan organizations will be on hand to help members of the public register to vote. While registering, be sure to […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held to Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 9, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announced plans for the St. Mary’s […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Calvert County, MD
Society
Calvert County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Society
County
Calvert County, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Community Center Offers Free Swim Programs For Anyone With A Disability

The Severna Park Community Center (SPCC) has launched an adaptive swim program for children and adults with a disability. SEALS (Social, Educational, All Welcome, Limitless, Swimming) will give more people access to the sport of swimming. With donations from the Fund for Anne Arundel, Anne Arundel County, and the John...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the State of Maryland would launch a $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan. “Through the first-ever school choice program in […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 3-10, 2022

Calvert County CSM student Amber Gieske is named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Juvenile Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Signage#Photography#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Becomeone Project
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Public Schools, Charles County Sheriff’s Office team up for We Care program

Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Twenty-one graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA)

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21 candidates – ten with Charles County and seven with St. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
CLINTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM student Amber Gieske is named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members defray educational expenses while enrolled in […]
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Students #MDReadytoLearn as Local Education Agencies Begin 2022-23 School Year

BALTIMORE, MD (September 6, 2022) – With the opening of local education agencies (LEAs) in Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Wicomico, and Worcester counties today, all Maryland public schools have officially launched the start of the 2022-23 school year. Together with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, LEAs are embracing this time of education transformation in […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy