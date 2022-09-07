ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Aviation and STEM event held at the Maryland Airport

By Charles County Public Schools
Legacy Flight Academy (LFA) and the Southern Maryland Project Management Institute are partnering to host an Eyes Above the Horizon event on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Maryland Airport in Indian Head.

The event is set to begin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the event is to introduce high school students in the Washington D.C., metropolitan area to educational and career opportunities in the field of aviation and STEM.

LFA is a non-profit organization that focuses on character-based youth aviation programs to continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American soldiers to successfully complete their training and enter the Army Air Corps. The organization works with partner organizations to help minorities and underrepresented youth achieve success in STEM and aerospace fields or careers while also emphasizing military career opportunities.

This is an opportunity for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students in Grades 9-12 to learn more about the field of study. Students must register in advance to attend the event.

Find the link to register here: https://tinyurl.com/325rbw4z . Visit https:// www.legacyflightacademy.org/ to learn more about LFA.

