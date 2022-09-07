ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan: Apprenticeship participation at an all-time high

By Brent Addleman
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GAHh_0hlC6NZv00

(The Center Square) – Maryland has reached a new milestone in workforce development.

With the highest participation in state history, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said the state now has 12,000 registered apprentices enrolled and working in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program.

Workers stand near robotics equipment in a manufacturing facility. Credit: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

“Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” Hogan said in a release. “We have grown and diversified apprenticeships more than any other administration in state history, and we have the tools and the talent to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future.”

As of Tuesday, there are 182 active apprenticeship programs at 3,879 employers accounting for the 12,000 apprentices, according to the release.

“Since Day 1, Governor Hogan has been focused on utilizing common sense solutions to grow and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders,” Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson, who leads the Department of Labor, said in a release. “His steadfast support for Registered Apprenticeship has allowed MD Labor to not only grow the number of apprentices in our state to this historic level but also to grow and diversify the industries and occupations that are served by our successful apprenticeship system.”

Over the past eight years, according to the release, 127 new registered apprenticeships have been created and have been introduced to automotive, cybersecurity, health care, information technology, and manufacturing. In addition, 89 apprenticeships were newly created.

Apprenticeships, according to the release, include on-the-job training, combined with classroom learning, for full-time jobs for workers over the age of 18.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the State of Maryland would launch a $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan. “Through the first-ever school choice program in […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 3-10, 2022

Calvert County CSM student Amber Gieske is named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Juvenile Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Students #MDReadytoLearn as Local Education Agencies Begin 2022-23 School Year

BALTIMORE, MD (September 6, 2022) – With the opening of local education agencies (LEAs) in Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Wicomico, and Worcester counties today, all Maryland public schools have officially launched the start of the 2022-23 school year. Together with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, LEAs are embracing this time of education transformation in […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Announce More Than $400,000 for Firefighters in Southern Maryland

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) announced $400,571.41 in federal funding for Maryland firefighters and first responders in Southern Maryland. The funding will directly impact fire departments, State Fire Training Academies, and nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations to enhance their response capabilities and ability […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held to Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 9, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announced plans for the St. Mary’s […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy