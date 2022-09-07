ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Announce More Than $400,000 for Firefighters in Southern Maryland

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmZ6a_0hlC6LoT00

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) announced $400,571.41 in federal funding for Maryland firefighters and first responders in Southern Maryland.

The funding will directly impact fire departments, State Fire Training Academies, and nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations to enhance their response capabilities and ability to protect the health and safety of the public and first responders.

“Maryland firefighters and first responders are on the front lines every single day, working tirelessly to keep Marylanders safe. This federal funding will help equip our local fire departments with the tools they need to continue doing their jobs safely and providing critical services in Southern Maryland,” said the lawmakers .

The federal grants have been awarded as follows:

  • $177,857.14 for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and Auxiliary, Inc. to replace the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (“SCBA”)
  • $176,666.66 for the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc to replace Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (“SCBA”)
  • $46,047.61 for Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department & EMS for portable LED lights and smoke ejectors

Funding is from the Department of Homeland Security’s FY2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

