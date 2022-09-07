Read full article on original website
#Clemson comes away with workmanlike 35-12 victory over Furman (AUDIO/VIDEO)
Clemson: A near capacity crowd at Death Valley saw Clemson (2-0) take down Furman 35-12 in the Tigers home opener, Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei spearheaded the offensive attack, passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Furman quarterback Tyler Huff was just as good, finishing 30 of 39 for 256 yards and a score.
#STRecruiting Notebook 9-9
One of the top remailing prospects on Clemson’s board for 2023 plans to make an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game with Furman. DT Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, AL said Thursday night he’ll be in to see the Tigers and the coaches for the first time since they offered him August right after he decommitted from Penn State. Parker also has an official visit with the Tigers scheduled for October 21st. Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are three others in the mix with him at this point.
Cha-ching! #Clemson approves new contract for Dabo Swinney (term sheet added)
Dabo Swinney won’t have to worry about borrowing money from his neighbors any time soon. On Thursday, Clemson University approved a new contract for its head football coach, which will make Swinney the second highest paid coach in the country, only behind Alabama’s Nick Saban. According to TigerNet.com,...
