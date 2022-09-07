Read full article on original website
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
Firefighters Work To Contain Three-Story Apartment Fire In Montgomery County
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
mocoshow.com
MCFRD Respond to Apartment Fire in Wheaton
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Frederick strip mall
FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in a strip mall that broke out early Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Monocacy Village Shopping Center located in the 900 block of N East St. around 2:23 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the fire department.
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road
A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
fox5dc.com
Herndon man arrested for indecent exposures near Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police arrested a man from Herndon in connection with a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Fairfax County Police said Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, Virginia was arrested on Thursday for warrants from another state. Through an investigation, FCPD detectives...
fox5dc.com
2 dead, several injured after tractor-trailer collides with RV on I-66
fox5dc.com
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
wfmd.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree
