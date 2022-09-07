ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Connecticut Public

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom

In Texas, a federal judge has ruled that businesses are not required to cover a medication that prevents HIV infection. That medication is best known as PrEP. Experts say this decision could also jeopardize access to many other preventative health services that the Affordable Care Act requires employers to cover. Sergio Martinez-Beltran covers politics and government for the Texas Newsroom. Sergio, so tell us how this case got started.
Connecticut Public

Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation

This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
Connecticut Public

Bob Beck

How Liz Cheney's attempt to get reelected as Wyoming's member of the House is going. Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

