Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset
Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall's midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull an upset in their campaign to flip control of the Senate. GOP leaders hope their nominee in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O'Dea —...
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
In Texas, a federal judge has ruled that businesses are not required to cover a medication that prevents HIV infection. That medication is best known as PrEP. Experts say this decision could also jeopardize access to many other preventative health services that the Affordable Care Act requires employers to cover. Sergio Martinez-Beltran covers politics and government for the Texas Newsroom. Sergio, so tell us how this case got started.
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
How Liz Cheney's attempt to get reelected as Wyoming's member of the House is going. Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
Minor party endorses Lamont after a pledge for election reform
The Democratic ticket of Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be on an unprecedented three ballot lines in November with the cross endorsement Wednesday by a minor party committed to election reforms. Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski sought the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank for CT Party, each...
Running for reelection, Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut is bouncing back after COVID
For Gov. Ned Lamont, the past two and a half years have been ruled by one issue: COVID-19. Hundreds of Connecticut residents are still hospitalized with the virus, but the pandemic has largely receded into the background of everyday life. Gone are daily media briefings and multi-hour waits at drive-thru testing centers.
Connecticut’s mask mandate is gone, but the litigation continues
Connecticut’s Supreme Court wrestled Wednesday over whether a legal challenge to the governor’s emergency powers during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is moot or an opportunity to legally vet them ahead of future crises. In oral arguments on the first day of the court’s new...
