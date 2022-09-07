Sean Payton isn’t on the sidelines this season, but he will have a great viewing spot for games on Sunday. The former New Orleans Saints coach will be spending his weekends on the Fox Sports set in Los Angeles as a studio analyst for their NFL shows. Starting Sunday, Payton will appear every week on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” which airs at 11 a.m. EDT and will rotate on “Fox NFL Sunday” with Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson. Whether this is a one-year deal or longer for Payton remains to be seen. He isn’t far from the minds of fans and league executives since he figures to be the top candidate for any opening. “I do I feel like I’ll coach again probably at some point and we’ll see what those opportunities look like. But right now I’m focused on the task at hand, which is traveling to LA and getting ready to go,” Payton said during a phone interview.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO