The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left quite a first impression on many coaches across the league over his rookie season. Pitts ended up finishing the 2021 campaign as a contender for the season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. The versatile tight end blossomed as now-former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s go-to option in […] The post Saints HC Dennis Allen sounds off on just what makes Falcons’ Kyle Pitts a ‘nightmare’ for DBs to cover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has an immense amount of respect for Dennis Allen. But there were some lengths he wasn't willing to go to for his then-defensive coordinator last December. Jordan stood at a podium in Tampa, Florida, and scoffed when asked how...
Sean Payton isn’t on the sidelines this season, but he will have a great viewing spot for games on Sunday. The former New Orleans Saints coach will be spending his weekends on the Fox Sports set in Los Angeles as a studio analyst for their NFL shows. Starting Sunday, Payton will appear every week on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” which airs at 11 a.m. EDT and will rotate on “Fox NFL Sunday” with Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson. Whether this is a one-year deal or longer for Payton remains to be seen. He isn’t far from the minds of fans and league executives since he figures to be the top candidate for any opening. “I do I feel like I’ll coach again probably at some point and we’ll see what those opportunities look like. But right now I’m focused on the task at hand, which is traveling to LA and getting ready to go,” Payton said during a phone interview.
The Saints have ruled out three players ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In the 16 years that New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. worked under Sean Payton, they often looked as if they were watching a different game from the same sideline. The combustible Payton paced around with an intense glare, his emotions pouring forth...
