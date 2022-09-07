KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. The Tigers went ahead to stay with three runs in the third against Jonathan Heasley (3-8). Reyes snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI triple. Báez doubled in Reyes and then scored on Castro’s single. Reyes added a two-run single during Detroit’s four-run fifth, helping the Tigers build an 8-2 lead.

