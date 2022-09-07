Read full article on original website
click orlando
Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain
ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Another mostly dry day before surge of tropical moisture
Thursday should be another mostly dry day for North Georgia before tropical moisture settles in and conditions turn soggy for the weekend.
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
wuft.org
Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
wtoc.com
Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready. Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on...
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
wogx.com
Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
