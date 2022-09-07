ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Excessive moisture on the way Friday

TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
GEORGIA STATE
wuft.org

Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida

A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready. Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wogx.com

Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE

