ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Says Producers Gave ‘Little Hints’ Not to Target Joseph

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Big Brother fans always have their theories around production intervening with the game. It probably won’t stop any time soon because Terrance Higgins claimed he got hints about targeting Joseph Abdin .

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 6, 2022.]

Why Terrance targeted Joseph in Dyre Fest on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Final 7, Say They’re ‘Painful to Watch’

Terrance won Head of Household of Dyre Fest a couple of weeks ago. He targeted Joseph from the beginning, but that plan solidified because of Kyle Capener .

Kyle immediately outed The Leftovers alliance to him and claimed Joseph and Monte Taylor were leaders in it. He said they pushed Kyle hard to use the veto to backdoor Alyssa Snider and he refused.

Terrance later revealed to Joseph that Kyle betrayed him. In the end, Kyle and Joseph were on the block, and Joseph was evicted.

Kyle’s victory was short-lived. Once the house merged again, Michael Bruner caught on that his side of the house was trying to backdoor him. After winning the veto, Michael revealed to everyone that Kyle tried to make a white alliance to target Black players.

Terrance says he got ‘little hints’ to keep Joseph in the diary room

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Zingbot ‘Brutal’ and ‘Borderline Rude’

On Sept. 6, Monte and Terrance talked about working together with Taylor Hale. Terrance revisited Dyre Fest and how it could’ve gone differently if he knew about Kyle trying to make a white alliance.

“I think [mouthing words] was trying to tell me not to do it,” Terrance told Monte. “Who?” Monte asked him. Terrance sat straight and looked all over the room.

“Oh, really?” Monte said, pointing all over the room. “In your DR?” he asked. Terrance nodded and said, “Little hints.” Monte laughed. “Wasn’t listening,” the bus driver said. “Should have just listened.”

Terrance said everything that happened replayed in his head after Michael and Brittany Hoopes outed Kyle. His main goal is to get revenge for that.

Do producers help houseguests play the game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2P4O_0hlC3lSc00
Joseph Abdin and Terrance Higgins on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This wouldn’t be the first time a houseguest claimed they got information in the diary room. But are producers trying to tip them off?

Big Brother 23 houseguest Tiffany Mitchell addressed this on Twitter in August. A fan asked, “I feel you but if he’s getting these tips from production and having it told to him directly by brit isn’t making it land, I don’t think he wants to change. #bb24 love you btw.”

Tiffany replied, “As a former houseguest I can not cosign that production is giving anyone tips. It never happened to me.” Whitney Williams from the same season tweeted, “I was about to comment the same thing. It’s funny to me when people speculate when houseguests are receiving tips from production,” she tweeted .

RELATED: 3 Things ‘Big Brother 24’ Missed About Kyle Getting Exposed

Comments / 9

godsmack
3d ago

That makes sense.Look at the cookout..CBS encouraged racism..Let's go after White People...going after any particular group of people is racism..Shame on CBS

Reply(4)
18
Susan Dosher Giannini
3d ago

but like I been saying since I started watching. it's all rid. they know who they want to win. because back in season 12 or 13. when Rachel and I think Diana who's father was on the show. said * I was to keep so n so. she told them no way in hell

Reply
4
Related
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Brother#Cbs#Leftovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
Soap Hub

Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless

Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

176K+
Followers
113K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy