The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster

After a protracted legal battle, Oberlin College will pay $36.59 million to a local Ohio bakery that accused the school of defaming it in the wake of a shoplifting incident by a Black student. In 2016, a white employee at Gibson’s Bakery caught the student with two bottles of the shop’s wine smuggled under his coat, and chased him out into the street. The confrontation resulted in several days of protests, where Oberlin students gathered in their hundreds—along with several administrators, including the dean of students—outside the storefront to protest the “RACIST establishment with a LONG ACCOUNT OF RACIAL PROFILING,” according to the bakery’s lawsuit. Earlier this year, a three-judge panel agreed that Oberlin was liable for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with a business relationship. “Truth matters,” a lawyer for the Gibson family told The New York Times in an email Thursday. “David, supported by a principled community, can still beat Goliath.”Read it at The New York Times

OBERLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO