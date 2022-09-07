The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster

Oberlin continually went after the owners of the business. then retaliated by canceling contracts. the damages are proportional to the assets of the college. Oberlin's punishment is not enough.
The author states numerous times throughout the article that they are not aware of the entire situation with Gibsons Bakery. Obviously they are not and therefore should actually spend time investigating the story before they make up their own version to match their own slanted point of view.
Did those people have a business? No. Those other two cases have no comparison. This so called journalist is really reaching here
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 15