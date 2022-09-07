ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster

By Eric Foster, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

Uncle Meanie
3d ago

Oberlin continually went after the owners of the business. then retaliated by canceling contracts. the damages are proportional to the assets of the college. Oberlin's punishment is not enough.

Reply
13
Susan Allen Guzik Garcia
3d ago

The author states numerous times throughout the article that they are not aware of the entire situation with Gibsons Bakery. Obviously they are not and therefore should actually spend time investigating the story before they make up their own version to match their own slanted point of view.

Reply
7
tt
3d ago

Did those people have a business? No. Those other two cases have no comparison. This so called journalist is really reaching here

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Oberlin College Agrees to Pay $36M to Local Bakery Over Racial Profiling Case

After a protracted legal battle, Oberlin College will pay $36.59 million to a local Ohio bakery that accused the school of defaming it in the wake of a shoplifting incident by a Black student. In 2016, a white employee at Gibson’s Bakery caught the student with two bottles of the shop’s wine smuggled under his coat, and chased him out into the street. The confrontation resulted in several days of protests, where Oberlin students gathered in their hundreds—along with several administrators, including the dean of students—outside the storefront to protest the “RACIST establishment with a LONG ACCOUNT OF RACIAL PROFILING,” according to the bakery’s lawsuit. Earlier this year, a three-judge panel agreed that Oberlin was liable for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with a business relationship. “Truth matters,” a lawyer for the Gibson family told The New York Times in an email Thursday. “David, supported by a principled community, can still beat Goliath.”Read it at The New York Times
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Jurors in Oberlin defamation case likely knew what they were doing in punishing college’s overreaction

In Eric Fosters column in The Plain Dealer on Sept. 7, “The Oberlin outlier,” he poses the following questions regarding the jury’s multimillion-dollar defamation verdict against Oberlin College in the Gibson Bakery matter, as compared with smaller punitive awards for workers who suffered racial bias in other cases: “What should we take from these results?” Foster asks. “What can we reasonably conclude from them?” Then he convolutely arrives at his answer: A Gibson family member reportedly said on Facebook in 2016: “most black ppl around my area suck.”
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Oberlin, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Oberlin, OH
Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
oberlinreview.org

Housing Shortage Indicative of Larger Problems at Oberlin

This fall, Oberlin welcomes its largest first-year class on record for the second year in a row. Many departments, such as Campus Dining Services and the Office of the Registrar, are figuring out how to adapt to accommodate the influx of students, but Residential Education has been under noticeable strain as it tries to find living spaces for everyone. These difficulties have immediate consequences for students, but they are also indicative of a pattern at Oberlin.
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
WILLOWICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Racial Bias#Outlier#Africa#Glow Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy