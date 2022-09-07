ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire

By Jillian Andrews
 3 days ago

An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect address for Wakefield Street. The error has been correct ed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 33 Wakefield Street just after 4 a.m., and all fire companies working were brought in to assist. Our 22News crew could see eight fire trucks at the home.

One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, one person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to a local hospital. There is no immediate word on that person’s condition.

Piemonte says a total of three people were forced out of the home due to the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

