Greenville County, SC

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.

WSPA 7News

Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
