Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.