Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m.
Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office has not identified the driver at this time.
