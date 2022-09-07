ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CI1wO_0hlC1ESL00

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of Tuesday’s chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb .

German coach Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown in 2022, but has paid the price for an indifferent start to the new campaign.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have worked hard all summer to impose their authority at Chelsea, but this represents the boldest and most sweeping change yet.

Chelsea insisted they had made the change at the “right time” amid the club’s continued transition out of the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea also pledged to move quickly to appoint a replacement for Tuchel.

“Chelsea have today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel,” read a club statement published on Wednesday.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record their gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBs3m_0hlC1ESL00

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

Bayern Munich dropped points for the third successive Bundesliga game as Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.The hosts had taken the lead in the 36th minute through 17-year-old Mathys Tel, who became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the Bundesliga.Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy then saw a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.The visitors, though, did equalise on the hour through substitute Chris Fuhrich – only for Bayern to swiftly regain the lead when Jamal Musiala slotted into the far corner.Guirassy struck the crossbar and had another goal ruled out by VAR, but had...
SOCCER
The Independent

Resourcing issues could mean the Queen’s funeral impacts on sporting fixtures

Governing bodies will continue to assess any possible impact the Queen’s funeral on September 19 could have with scheduled fixtures and events.All football fixtures in the UK were postponed this weekend, along with Friday and Saturday’s planned horse racing meetings, as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death on Thursday.However, many other sporting occasions went ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects.In the Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, players wore black armbands and there was a rendition of God Save the King.On day three at the BMW PGA Championship at...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy