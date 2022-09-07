ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP5cj_0hlC1DZc00

Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League .

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League .

Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

