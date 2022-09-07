ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Eliza Fletcher sings to her students in resurfaced clip as alleged killer is charged

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJ1D4_0hlC13pb00

Murdered teacher Eliza Fletcher can be seen singing for her students in a resurfaced clip that she recorded before her body was found on Monday (5 September) in Memphis .

Fletcher recorded herself performing “This Little Light of Mine” for her kindergarteners at St Mary’s Episcopal school.

Cleotha Abston (38) has been arrested on suspicion of her killing, and was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Memphis officials called the killing a “very sad day in the city.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Suspect in killing of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher charged in another rape and kidnapping

The same suspect charged in the kidnapping and murder of Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher is now facing additional charges unrelated to the case. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and unlawful possession of a weapon. These charges come after Henderson's 17 previous charges in his lifetime, beginning at age 11, were revealed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 women shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD identifies man killed in spree shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One arrested after viral social media threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested one of the men seen making threats in a now viral video. Police say 18-year-old Reginald Williams was arrested Friday morning. Memphis Police say Williams was one of two men seen riding in a car threatening to shoot people based on their race. The threats were made soon […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary#Murder#Performing#Violent Crime
Mighty 990

‘Catch-and-Release’ Must End, Says Councilman

City councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. is asking why the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting rampage was on Memphis streets last night. Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, is in custody after he killed 4 people and injured 3 others while he live-streamed it on Facebook. In 2021, Kelly was sent to...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of making terroristic threats in a now viral video shared across the country. According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media. The two men were seen riding in a car discussing the possibility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy