ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.

The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.

The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook .

“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo.

She added that the woman was still able to do her job well and “quick” despite having her child with her.

“Some may scrunch their faces in meaningless annoyance, some may judge. But me, being the mom that I am, saw hope, inspiration, and motivation. But more than anything, a LOVING mom willing to sacrifice,” the original poster continued.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The caption concluded by saying they had asked permission to take the photo as they wanted to have it for “motivation for other moms” and “she deserves recognition.”

In the image, you can see the woman working the cashier while carrying the child who has a baby bottle with them.

In the comments, people found the image anything but motivating, and instead deeply infuriating.

Many took issue with the fact that the woman was forced to work despite her circumstances.

“I feel so bad for that woman. I can’t imagine how hard her life must be,” wrote one person.

People also pointed out the toxicity of work culture.

“Nothing says motivational like framing the failures of capitalism as a feel good story. Hope the employee doesn't get in trouble as this spreads,” remarked a Reddit user.

Others called out the poster for taking a picture of the woman in the first place and referring to it as “motivation.”

One argued, “This isn’t motivation. This is not being paid enough to afford child care.”

“I also wanted to add the end kills me. “Taking a picture for motivation to other moms” This should not be a flex, or the norm,” read a follow up comment from the person who shared the image on Reddit.

“America is fu***,” one user plainly wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Man swaps croutons for Wotsits in soup and people are revolted

A Reddit user has revolted the internet so what's new?This time, the crime is putting Wotsits in soup.Posting on the platform, the unnamed user questioned whether putting the cheese flavoured snacks in what appears to be tomato soup was "awful or genius".It didn't take them long to get their answer.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

People are astonished by accuracy of TikTok 'time travellers' prediction about the Queen's death

A self-proclaimed "time traveller" on TikTok has surprised people after their prediction of the Queen's death was only less than a month off.The anonymous person posting under the TikTok username @timetraveller_2082 said the monarch's life would end this year, along with some other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Gen Z are only just finding out about Queen's health through BeReal

BeReal has once again chosen the most unfortunate time to nudge users to upload a candid selfie. For those unaware, the social media app geared towards Gen Z sends a daily notification telling users to upload an unfiltered photo from their front and back cameras.Today, the app's daily buzz coincided with reports on the Queen's health, who is currently at her Scottish Highlands home in Balmoral with family by her side. UK feeds were covered with the same news coverage and candid reactions. Meanwhile, some people discovered the unfortunate news from the app itself. "Found out the queen is under...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Hospital therapy cat and group rescuing animals in Ukraine honoured for work

A hospital therapy cat with an eclectic collection of bow ties and a British Army veteran who has rescued animals from Ukraine are among pets and humans to be recognised for their work at this year’s Mirror People’s Pet Awards.The event, which is in its second year, will see trophies handed to 10 pets and animal groups who have gone above and beyond to help others.The winner of the Cat Of The Year category – Mr London Meow – has been a big hit with social media users, racking up close to 10,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his colourful...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Bp
Indy100

Restaurant sorry for 9/11-themed menu featuring 'Flight 93 dip' and 'Remember-tinis'

A restaurant in Stafford, Virginia issued an apology in a private Facebook group after allegedly releasing a 9/11-themed seafood menu to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. According to Twitter user Brian Sasser, the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour posted their 'Seafood Sunday' menu with dishes alluding to events on 9/11 leading to intense backlash online. Some of the dishes included the "Remember-tini", "Pentagon Pie", "2977 Chowder", and "Flight 93 Redirect". Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Appalling. Posted on Facebook tonight by a restaurant in a community filled with service members and veterans in Stafford, VA," Sasser...
STAFFORD, VA
Indy100

People are obsessed with the Queen's handbag in photos of her meeting Liz Truss

Liz Truss officially became the UK's new prime minister after she visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday - but people are obsessed with another small detail from the meeting.In a break from Buckingham Palace tradition over concerns about the 96-year-old's mobility, the new leader of the country can be seen shaking hands with the monarch who was holding a walking stick and wearing a white blouse and cardigan along with a Balmoral tartan skirt in the green drawing room inside the Scottish residence.However, there is something else people have noticed The Queen always sports...Sign up to our free...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen is very confused about Liz Truss

Chrissy Teigen is confused about Britain's new PM, and who can blame her?The US model and TV personality took to Twitter, after Liz Truss was appointed leader of Britain thanks to a few votes from Tories choosing their leader, and looked for answers.She wrote: "Can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201ccan someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I\u2019m 5? I don\u2019t know a thing and am looking to learn...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Queen once 'shrieked with laughter' at crude joke she overheard at palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 but her great sense of humour lives on.Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country. Every now and then, however, the public got a glimpse of her private side that was full of humour and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches. The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Mystery of '50ft long Megalodon' scanned at bottom of ocean solved

Experts have solved the mystery of what appeared to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark at the bottom of the ocean.The shape of what appeared to be the outline of the prehistoric beast was captured by shark scanners scouring the depths of the ocean, posing the question of whether it is really extinct.The Megalodon dates back to around 20 million years ago and is the largest shark to have ever existed.The Natural History Museum said: “Estimates suggest it grew to between 15 and 18 metres in length, three times longer than the largest recorded great white shark.”So, when The Atlantic Shark...
WILDLIFE
Indy100

Israeli TikTok star who joked about his weight dies aged 28

Idan Ohayon, a TikTok star from Israel who often joked about his weight online, has died at the age of 28. Tuesday night, Ohayon's family confirmed to YnetNews.com, that he had died at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon by something medical-related. Ohayon had cultivated over 100,000 followers and 2 million likes on TikTok. He often shared videos of himself eating food or poking fun at his obesity. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe recently won the title of Israel's best content creator after competing against other influencers in a reality show called The Creatoks. "Thank you very much...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Loose Women criticised after ITV fails to cut off show following news about Queen's health

ITV's Loose Women has been criticised for continuing its scheduled show today, despite news of the Queen's health.The talk show aired as usual at 12:30pm today, despite other channels interrupting normal programming to issue a bulletin, announcing that the monarch was under "medical supervision" in Balmoral amid concerns about her health.The BBC, for instance, interrupted a broadcast of Bargain Hunt to cut to the BBC News channel to provide the latest.ITV did start a news special at 5 pm on Thursday afternoon but not cutting away earlier saw viwers slam the channel and Loose Women on Twitter. Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

CrossFit posts 'unhinged' Queen-themed workout on Instagram

Everyone around the world, including companies, are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and honoring her in whatever way they can, including CrossFit who dedicated a workout to the Queen. On Instagram, the fitness company's UK handle announced they would make their workout of the day in honor of the Queen.To commemorate her 70 years as Queen, they asked people to begin with 70 jumping lunges then move to six rounds of two muscle-ups as "2/6 and 6/2 in 1952 and 1953 respectively are the dates that 1) Elizabeth succeeded the throne and 2) was officially crowned." Sign up...
FITNESS
Indy100

Anthony Bourdain's disgusted reaction to someone toasting the Queen is going viral

A video of Anthony Bourdain sourly reacting to a toast to the Queen is going viral after Queen Elizabeth's death.Bourdain, who died in 2018, was a renowned chef, author, documentarian, and apparently ... aristocracy-hater. In season 11, episodes 3 of Bourdain's food and travel series Parts Unknown Bourdain travels to Newfoundland, Canada where he has dinner with a group of friends and fellow chefs. As they begin a cheers one man dedicates the toast "to the Queen," referring to Queen Elizabeth II who served as a constitutional monarch over Canada for 70 years.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAs...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Viewers spot incident behind Huw Edwards that 'ruins' announcement of Queen's death

Some viewers say that distracting background activity during the BBC's announcement of the Queen's death managed to detract from the weight of the moment.The sombre BBC News bulletin interrupted regular programming, and a visibly emotional Huw Edwards announced the passing of her majesty.But behind him, on the right-hand side of the screen, are two newsroom employees who are holding up their phones and appear to be taking photos and videos of the historic moment.For more than 20 seconds, the pair have their devices held high - although it's not clear whether they're taking photos of the scene in front of...
NFL
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy