Rally for Delphi employees happening in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Congressman Mike Turner is hosting a rally today for Delphi Salaried Retirees.
It's in support of legislation to restore their full pensions. Wednesday's rally will be in Dayton at the Sinclair Conference Center at 10 a.m.
Last month, this bill passed the house.
Last month, this bill passed the house.

It now needs to make it through the Senate and be signed by United States President Joe Biden.
