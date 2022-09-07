Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Loretto Fun Fest Today (Saturday)
The community of Loretto plays host to residents and visitors alike with its annual Loretto Fun Fest today (Saturday) in Loretto. The event is an afternoon and evening of fun for the whole family, and includes numerous inflatables, a food drive, the Loretto Market and Expo, many different demonstrations and displays, kiddie train rides, bingo, the KRWC Road Show, and fireworks at dusk.
krwc1360.com
Application Deadline Wednesday for Wright County Parks & Recreation Disabled Veterans Waterfowl Hunt
The Wright County Parks & Recreation Department reminds residents that they will hold their 9th Annual Disabled Veterans Waterfowl Hunt on Saturday, October 8th at the Robert Ney Memorial Park Reserve. The annual event is a closed hunt available only to disabled veterans who are selected by a lottery drawing...
krwc1360.com
Rockford Township Fall Clean-up Day Saturday
Officials with Rockford Township remind area residents that the annual fall clean-up day will be held this Saturday, September 10th. Appliances, tires, electronics and miscellaneous discardable items will be accepted. A fee will be charged for a number of items. Hazardous waste will not be accepted, and no brush and leaves may be dropped off. You do not need to be a resident of Rockford Township to participate. The clean-up event is open to anyone willing to pay the disposal costs for their items.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
krwc1360.com
Classics by the Lake Car Show in Buffalo Saturday
One of the biggest car shows in the region happens this Saturday in Buffalo. The 15th annual “Classics by the Lake” car show will be held at Sturges Park in Buffalo September 10th from 10 AM to 2 PM. Morrie’s Buffalo Ford sponsors the event which draws hundreds...
fox9.com
90-year-old Waconia farm store owner shares tips for harvest season: Garden Guy
WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local farmer has been gardening and selling her produce in Waconia for decades, and she's offering tips on what to do with all your veggies this harvest season. FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by At The Farm, an organic fruit and farm...
krwc1360.com
Sharon M. Kaiser
Age 75 of Delano, passed away September 6th at her home. A Gathering will be held one hour prior to Mass at St. Martha’s Hall of St. Peter’s Campus in Delano. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon Kaiser will be held Friday, September 23rd at 11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church – St. Peter’s Campus in Delano. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Delano. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Minneapolis Airline Offering ‘Bring A Friend For Free’ Passes
This airfare deal isn't going to last long, but it could save you some big bucks if you want to book soon out of Minneapolis and other places Southwest Airlines flies. If you want to save some cash and want to book soon. Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
krwc1360.com
Maria Jo (Fehn) Tilbury
Age 31 of Albertville, passed away September 7th at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at the church. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Jo Tilbury will be held Monday, September 12th at 11 AM at Mary Queen of Peace – St. Martin Campus in Rogers. Interment will be at St. Martin Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
Hastings Star Gazette
Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings
The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business
MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
Comments / 0