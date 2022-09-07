Read full article on original website
End of government purchases may make COVID drugs less lucrative
Dwindling public demand for COVID vaccines and private market pressures should combine to cost manufacturers billions of dollars once the federal government stops buying the shots, eating into Pfizer and Moderna's pandemic profits. Between the lines: The federal government bought far more vaccine than Americans would ever use to ensure...
Companies are dropping vaccine mandates
Some companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID vaccination — but few are making official public statements about it. Why it matters: These moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic — and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.
Why "zero-down" mortgages are gaining ground
You can expect more banks to start offering mortgages that don't require some first-time buyers to save up a large down payment — part of an effort to close the racial and ethnic homeownership gap, which is a big piece of the racial wealth gap. Driving the news: Bank...
Tech private equity vets raise $3 billion for digitization fund
BayPine, a Boston-based midmarket buyout firm led by David Roux (ex-Silver Lake) and Anjan Mukherjee (ex-Blackstone), raised $2.2 billion for its debut fund. It also secured $800 million in co-investment commitments. Why it matters: This is a pair of tech vets aiming at the wide swath of non-tech companies that...
U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic
Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
Biden's big climate bill isn't a venture capital fund
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last month by President Biden, includes around $370 billion for clean energy development and adoption. But it is not a venture capital fund, despite viral tweets to that effect. Why it matters: $370 billion is a ton of taxpayer money, and it will...
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
Rising cyber insurance premiums haven’t scared away most companies
Despite rising cyber insurance premium costs and shifting coverage areas, companies are still seeking out and renewing their policies, experts tell Axios. The big picture: Cyber insurance provides financial assistance following a cyberattack to help cover ransom payments or the costs to rebuild data storage systems. But as attacks have increased, so have premium prices.
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security
Despite a sizable cost-of-living adjustment in 2022, Social Security benefits have failed to keep pace with inflation. The 2023 COLA may be the largest in 40 years, and the retirement earnings limit will probably increase by about 3%. The official COLA and retirement earnings limit figures will be published in...
U.S. firms see tentative progress on inflation and labor supply, Fed says
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. firms reported economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, with further softening expected over the next year even as they saw some tentative greenshoots in the ongoing battle against labor shortages and price pressures, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
Health benefits received no longer factored in immigration criteria
People seeking green cards and visas will no longer be subject to a test of how much they'd likely rely on Medicaid and other government benefits in the future under a Department of Homeland Security rule published on Thursday. Driving the news: The Biden administration moved to rescind a contentious...
NY Fed official: 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's previous experience with reducing its balance sheet will be a "useful guide" for assessing when the central bank should stop that process this time, the head of the New York Fed's open markets account operations said on Thursday.
