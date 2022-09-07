Read full article on original website
Related
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
The Ringer
Josh Allen’s Incredible Accuracy Makes the Bills Unstoppable
The Bills didn’t punt. Again. Last season there were 285 NFL games in the regular season and playoffs, meaning there were 570 individual team games. Eleven times, an offense managed to go all game without punting—that’s just 1.9 percent of all team games. The Buffalo Bills have now done it four times in their last six games, dating back to Week 16 of last season. They didn’t punt in their 33-21 win over the Patriots in Week 16, or in their 29-15 win over the Falcons in Week 17. Their wild-card playoff game against the Pats was arguably the greatest offensive performance in NFL history—seven drives, seven touchdowns, no field goals, turnovers, turnovers on downs, or punts. The Chiefs ended Buffalo’s season in the divisional round, but it feels unfair to say Kansas City stopped Josh Allen—after all, Allen left the game with the lead and 13 seconds remaining. (You know what happened next.)
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Will 'Likely' Miss Multiple Games This Season
The Los Angeles Rams offense won't be at full strength during Thursday night's NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have officially ruled a wide receiver "out" of tonight's game. That player is Van Jefferson. The Rams are ruling Jefferson "out" of tonight's game between Los Angeles and the...
Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Despite low expectations, Falcons look to lay foundation with eyes toward 2023 season
Atlanta Falcons second-year head coach Arthur Smith is working to instill a new mentality heading into the 2022 season.
Comments / 1