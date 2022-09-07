Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
International Business Times
Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea
The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
International Business Times
Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past
As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
U.K.・
International Business Times
Swedes Head To Polls In Close-run Election Marked By Crime, Energy Crisis
Swedes vote on Sunday in an election pitting the incumbent centre-left Social Democrats against a right-wing bloc that has embraced the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in a bid to win back power after eight years in opposition. With steadily growing numbers of shootings unnerving voters, campaigning has seen parties battle to...
International Business Times
Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties
Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
International Business Times
'A Matter Of Honour': Women Forced To Stay In Flooded Pakistan Village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. But they have refused pleas to evacuate. Leaving for a relief camp would mean the women of the village mingling with men outside their families, residents...
International Business Times
EU Ministers Seek Ways To Face Energy Shock
EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. Moscow's invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty with...
International Business Times
For Many Weary Chinese, Lockdown Dread Trumps Fear Of COVID
When COVID-19 case numbers started ticking up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Robin Chen got in his car and fled to nearby Huizhou. It wasn't because he feared the virus - many of his friends overseas had caught it and recovered - but he didn't want to lose his freedom again as speculation swirled that Shenzhen was headed for its second lockdown in six months.
International Business Times
Russia Is Preventing Access To Ukraine War Prisoners, UN Says
The head of the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine said on Friday that Russia is not allowing access to prisoners of war, adding that the U.N. had evidence that some had been subject to torture and ill-treatment which could amount to war crimes. Matilda Bogner told a Geneva news...
International Business Times
Analysis-China Debt Restructuring Policy Under Scrutiny As More Countries Demand Relief
In August, China's ambassador to Zambia took to the stage at a new conference centre in the capital Lusaka, which he called "a gift from the Chinese government to our Zambian friends", to speak about lending to the debt-laden southern African country. China is the world's largest bilateral lender but...
International Business Times
All Eyes On Army As Brazil Heads For Elections
With President Jair Bolsonaro trailing in the polls and regularly alleging Brazil's voting system is plagued by fraud, all eyes are on the military and the role it could play in the country's deeply divisive October elections. The far-right president, an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and...
International Business Times
Evangelicals Flex Muscle In Brazilian Election Race
Giociani Lucio, an evangelical Christian, stands on a street corner in Rio de Janeiro waving a flag with images of two would-be lawmakers who support President Jair Bolsonaro, flanking a well-known pastor. "Only Jesus can save Brazil from corruption and from Lula," Lucio says of the leftist former president Luiz...
International Business Times
Russia Returns 'Mutilated' Body Of British Volunteer: 'Missing Body Parts, Traces Of Torture'
Russia has returned the body of a British aid worker with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," according to a Ukrainian official. The 45-year-old aid worker was captured by pro-Russian forces in April. The body of Paul Urey was returned Wednesday. However, parts of his body were missing and his corpse...
International Business Times
Taiwan To Push for UN Participation Again Amid Tensions With China
Taiwan will again ask its diplomatic allies and other friendly nations to voice support for its inclusion in the United Nations (UN) system. The development has come days ahead of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. Taiwan has asked like-minded nations to speak up on its behalf during...
International Business Times
Colombia's Territorial Battle Between Indigenous And Black Communities
Cattle nonchalantly graze near a dilapidated farm on partly charred and abandoned sugarcane fields. In the fertile Cauca valley in Colombia's southwest, Nasa Indigenous people have been forcibly occupying farmland, claiming to be putting to an end damaging monoculture in the country's main sugarcane growing area. These sudden eruptions have...
