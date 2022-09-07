ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

International Business Times

Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea

The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past

As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
U.K.
International Business Times

Swedes Head To Polls In Close-run Election Marked By Crime, Energy Crisis

Swedes vote on Sunday in an election pitting the incumbent centre-left Social Democrats against a right-wing bloc that has embraced the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in a bid to win back power after eight years in opposition. With steadily growing numbers of shootings unnerving voters, campaigning has seen parties battle to...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties

Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
WORLD
International Business Times

'A Matter Of Honour': Women Forced To Stay In Flooded Pakistan Village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. But they have refused pleas to evacuate. Leaving for a relief camp would mean the women of the village mingling with men outside their families, residents...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

EU Ministers Seek Ways To Face Energy Shock

EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. Moscow's invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

For Many Weary Chinese, Lockdown Dread Trumps Fear Of COVID

When COVID-19 case numbers started ticking up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Robin Chen got in his car and fled to nearby Huizhou. It wasn't because he feared the virus - many of his friends overseas had caught it and recovered - but he didn't want to lose his freedom again as speculation swirled that Shenzhen was headed for its second lockdown in six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Russia Is Preventing Access To Ukraine War Prisoners, UN Says

The head of the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine said on Friday that Russia is not allowing access to prisoners of war, adding that the U.N. had evidence that some had been subject to torture and ill-treatment which could amount to war crimes. Matilda Bogner told a Geneva news...
MILITARY
International Business Times

All Eyes On Army As Brazil Heads For Elections

With President Jair Bolsonaro trailing in the polls and regularly alleging Brazil's voting system is plagued by fraud, all eyes are on the military and the role it could play in the country's deeply divisive October elections. The far-right president, an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Evangelicals Flex Muscle In Brazilian Election Race

Giociani Lucio, an evangelical Christian, stands on a street corner in Rio de Janeiro waving a flag with images of two would-be lawmakers who support President Jair Bolsonaro, flanking a well-known pastor. "Only Jesus can save Brazil from corruption and from Lula," Lucio says of the leftist former president Luiz...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Taiwan To Push for UN Participation Again Amid Tensions With China

Taiwan will again ask its diplomatic allies and other friendly nations to voice support for its inclusion in the United Nations (UN) system. The development has come days ahead of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. Taiwan has asked like-minded nations to speak up on its behalf during...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Colombia's Territorial Battle Between Indigenous And Black Communities

Cattle nonchalantly graze near a dilapidated farm on partly charred and abandoned sugarcane fields. In the fertile Cauca valley in Colombia's southwest, Nasa Indigenous people have been forcibly occupying farmland, claiming to be putting to an end damaging monoculture in the country's main sugarcane growing area. These sudden eruptions have...
SOCIETY

