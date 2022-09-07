Two new Mansfield police officers sworn in

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Two new Mansfield police officers were sworn in Tuesday at Mansfield Council Chambers.

Staci L. Hankins and Joshua R. Taylor will begin their probationary police officer duties, assigned to the special operations bureau, professional standards section. Both are certified law enforcement officers, having completed peace officer training.

Safety Service Director Dave Remy administered the oath of office Tuesday morning in Mansfield City Council chambers.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said both officers will be able to start their jobs much sooner, since they already have the police academy training behind them. He said the hiring Tuesday brings the number of sworn police officers to 82 and the department is budgeted for 87.

"Our fortunate luck is these individuals are both certified officers," he said. Field training will begin in two weeks.

Since August 2021, Taylor, 26, has been employed at the Morrow County Sheriff's Office as a transportation deputy. A 2015 Lexington High School graduate, Taylor said he also attended Ontario and Clear Fork Schools growing up.

Hankins said she has wanted to become a police officer since she was young as her father Jim Weaver was a Galion police officer, having retired in 1987. Hankins graduated from Northmor High School. Since June 2017, Hankins has been a dispatcher with the city of Mansfield police and fire divisions.

Both Taylor and Hankins said they want the job because they like helping people.

