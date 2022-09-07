ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine

OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Apple AirTag leads to suspected motorcycle thief’s arrest in Leesburg

An Apple AirTag tracking device led to a suspected motorcycle thief’s arrest in Leesburg. The Leesburg Police Department’s dispatch received a call from a man on Sept. 2 who said his motorcycle had been stolen in Tallahassee. The man said the motorcycle was at a residence located in the 1900 block of Angel Fish Loop in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
City
Fruitland Park, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home

A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder

Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.
MASCOTTE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after jumping in front of cars

A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday morning after jumping in front of cars at the intersection of South State and Lucas Street. Witnesses had called 911 and reported that a woman wearing a bright red sweatshirt and jean shorts had been been jumping in front of vehicles in the roadway. Police found 41-year-old Brandy Sue Roe walking on the sidewalk near the intersection described by the witnesses. She was walking in circles as she spoke to the officers according to the arrest report. The police asked if they could search her as they thought her behavior may have been drug induced. The officer conducting the search found a small baggie which contained methamphetamine in her pocket.
LEESBURG, FL

