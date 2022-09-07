A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday morning after jumping in front of cars at the intersection of South State and Lucas Street. Witnesses had called 911 and reported that a woman wearing a bright red sweatshirt and jean shorts had been been jumping in front of vehicles in the roadway. Police found 41-year-old Brandy Sue Roe walking on the sidewalk near the intersection described by the witnesses. She was walking in circles as she spoke to the officers according to the arrest report. The police asked if they could search her as they thought her behavior may have been drug induced. The officer conducting the search found a small baggie which contained methamphetamine in her pocket.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO