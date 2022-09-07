Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Related
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
leesburg-news.com
Apple AirTag leads to suspected motorcycle thief’s arrest in Leesburg
An Apple AirTag tracking device led to a suspected motorcycle thief’s arrest in Leesburg. The Leesburg Police Department’s dispatch received a call from a man on Sept. 2 who said his motorcycle had been stolen in Tallahassee. The man said the motorcycle was at a residence located in the 1900 block of Angel Fish Loop in Leesburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County teen arrested after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a gun on a school bus. Deputies said the teen attends Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School officials said they were notified after another student on...
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
leesburg-news.com
Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home
A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
WESH
Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's office continued their investigation into the deadly shooting that happened at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive and Lake Berge Road around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. One man was shot and killed, and another man, who was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
Shooting investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting investigation. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Colonial Drive Sherwin Williams and Walmart. No further information was immediately available. Reporter Ashley Edlund is on scene trying to gather more details. Check...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic
LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows
MASCOTTE, Fla. — Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after jumping in front of cars
A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday morning after jumping in front of cars at the intersection of South State and Lucas Street. Witnesses had called 911 and reported that a woman wearing a bright red sweatshirt and jean shorts had been been jumping in front of vehicles in the roadway. Police found 41-year-old Brandy Sue Roe walking on the sidewalk near the intersection described by the witnesses. She was walking in circles as she spoke to the officers according to the arrest report. The police asked if they could search her as they thought her behavior may have been drug induced. The officer conducting the search found a small baggie which contained methamphetamine in her pocket.
Comments / 0