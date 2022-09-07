Read full article on original website
KBUR
SHIIP Offers Help with Medicare Annual Open Enrollment
West Burlington, IA- The Medicare annual enrollment period is Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Volunteers for the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program are accepting appointments during this period, and throughout the year, to help Medicare participants at offices in Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Wapello, and West Burlington.
KBUR
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services
Carthage, Ill.- Memorial Hospital in Carthage Illinois will be discontinuing its labor and delivery birthing services. According to a new release, the closure of the inpatient labor and delivery unit, nicknamed the Stork Stopp, is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022. According to the May 2022 issue of Becker’s Hospital...
KBUR
North Lee County Relay for Life set for October 7th
Fort Madison, IA- The Relay of Life of North Lee County will be held on Friday, October 7th at the Fort Madison High School track. The Pen City Current reports that the event will run from 5 PM until 9 PM October 7th. This is a community event and the public is invited to attend to participate in the evening activities.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation: Hike a Park Chinkapin Bluff
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the location of the next Hike in their Hike a Park series. Hike A Park Chinkapin Bluff (Louisa County) will start on Thursday, September 22nd to introduce visitors to this county park. Louisa County Conservation Naturalists will be leading this hike. There...
wvik.org
Franken Campaigns in QC
Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
KWQC
QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
kjan.com
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
ourquadcities.com
Neighbors petition to keep a school open
Walcott neighbors are petitioning to keep a school open after hearing about closure plans. The petition claims the Davenport Community School District is planning to close Walcott Elementary School. It’s the only K-8 grade school in the district. The petition has collected nearly 2,000 signatures in a few days.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
KBUR
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
