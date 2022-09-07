ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

KBUR

SHIIP Offers Help with Medicare Annual Open Enrollment

West Burlington, IA- The Medicare annual enrollment period is Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Volunteers for the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program are accepting appointments during this period, and throughout the year, to help Medicare participants at offices in Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Wapello, and West Burlington.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

North Lee County Relay for Life set for October 7th

Fort Madison, IA- The Relay of Life of North Lee County will be held on Friday, October 7th at the Fort Madison High School track. The Pen City Current reports that the event will run from 5 PM until 9 PM October 7th. This is a community event and the public is invited to attend to participate in the evening activities.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Conservation: Hike a Park Chinkapin Bluff

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the location of the next Hike in their Hike a Park series. Hike A Park Chinkapin Bluff (Louisa County) will start on Thursday, September 22nd to introduce visitors to this county park. Louisa County Conservation Naturalists will be leading this hike. There...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
wvik.org

Franken Campaigns in QC

Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
kjan.com

2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty

Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Neighbors petition to keep a school open

Walcott neighbors are petitioning to keep a school open after hearing about closure plans. The petition claims the Davenport Community School District is planning to close Walcott Elementary School. It’s the only K-8 grade school in the district. The petition has collected nearly 2,000 signatures in a few days.
WALCOTT, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree

NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
ourquadcities.com

Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

