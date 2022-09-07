ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia a monstrous favorite over Samford; will Kirby Smart keep attacking through the air?

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Count the oddsmakers among those bought into the Georgia football offense.

Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 52-point favorite over the FCS Samford Bulldogs in the teams’ 4 p.m. meeting on Saturday in Athens.

The line could be viewed as one reflection of how far Georgia football has come under Smart as he enters his seventh season. The 2017 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs beat Samford by a 42-14 count when the teams most recently met.

It’s safe to say that, regardless of the betting line, this is a name-your-score kind of game for Smart.

