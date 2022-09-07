ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
brickunderground.com

Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more

A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend

Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Firetrucks Collide En Route to Fire, Sending Eight to Hospital

Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York
PATERSON, NJ
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure

Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.

The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
liveandletsfly.com

Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport

A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

The major motion picture studio that will transform Bayonne

By 2025, a new major motion picture studio, likely be the largest in the state, will open on the former Texaco site in the Bergen Point neighborhood of Bayonne. Before construction begins, the city held a town hall meeting with municipal professionals, redevelopment representatives, and residents on September 7 at the auditorium at Bayonne High School.
BAYONNE, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City

In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

