ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Square, PA
City
Downingtown, PA
Chester County, PA
Education
City
Conestoga, PA
City
Berwyn, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Malvern, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Unionville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
VISTA.Today

STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
EXTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Downingtown Stem Academy#Great Valley High School#K12#Highschool#Philadelphia Magazine#Conestoga High School#Renaissance Academy#Unionville High School
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Amazon Fresh Debuts First Delaware County Store in Broomall

Amazon Fresh opened its latest Philadelphia-area store on Thursday in Delaware County, the second of several planned throughout the region, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 40,000-square-foot grocery store opened at the site of a former Giant at 2924 Springfield Road in the Broomall Commons shopping center. Giant relocated to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
UPPER DARBY, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy