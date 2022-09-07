Read full article on original website
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
See which Bucks County schools made the list.Image via iStock. Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year
Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Amazon Fresh Debuts First Delaware County Store in Broomall
Amazon Fresh opened its latest Philadelphia-area store on Thursday in Delaware County, the second of several planned throughout the region, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 40,000-square-foot grocery store opened at the site of a former Giant at 2924 Springfield Road in the Broomall Commons shopping center. Giant relocated to...
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
Golftoberfest Coming Oct. 20 Benefits Safe Harbor Inc. of Chester County
Join the fun at the Golftoberfest Fundraiser benefitting Safe Harbor of Chester County, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Ron Jaworski’s Downingtown Country Club at 93 Country Club Drive in Downingtown. Check-in, registration, and practice begin at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. Lunch will be offered at 11 a.m. and the...
Parkland School District hosting virtual learning day Friday as investigation into threat continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Schools in the Parkland School District in Allentown will partake in virtual learning Friday amid an investigation into a threat against Orefield Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district released a statement regarding the closure Thursday evening, adding that no transportation will operate for non-public schools.
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
Goshen Fire Company ambulance.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.
Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology
Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
Memorials Will Honor Life of Staunch Race Director of Malvern’s Radnor Hunt
Family and friends of West Chester’s C. Wayne “Skip” Achuff, race director of Radnor Hunt Races in Malvern, will be able to celebrate his life in a pair of memorial event, writes Tod Marks for the Paulick Report. Achuff died on Aug. 28 at his West Chester...
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
