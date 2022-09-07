If it hadn’t been a love affair, Frank Sinatra and JFK may never have met.Judith Campbell’s relationship with Ol’ Blue Eyes lasted only a few months, but they remained close after their split. So, it wasn’t surprising that Sinatra would invite her to Las Vegas in February 1960 to see him perform at The Sands, nor that she would say yes. What was unexpected was that the night would change the course of her life.In the crowd that evening was John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and candidate for President of the United States.News of JFK’s many mistresses has become...

POTUS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO