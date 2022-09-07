Myriad Gardens Leading In National Pumpkin Patch Poll
OKLAHOMA CITY - The gardens are in a USA Today poll for America's favorite pumpkin patch, and right now, they're in the lead!
To cast your vote for the best pumpkin patch, click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY - The gardens are in a USA Today poll for America's favorite pumpkin patch, and right now, they're in the lead!
To cast your vote for the best pumpkin patch, click here.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0