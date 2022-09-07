Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine plans Moment of Silence, stair climb on Sunday, 9/11
The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. “We remember the citizens who died, the 343...
KBUR
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
KBUR
Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
KWQC
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
KWQC
Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
ourquadcities.com
Authorities rescue 23 cats from Muscatine home
Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8. On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police, Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday, after the owners allegedly abandoned them earlier in the week. It happened on Abrams Drive. There were 13 cats rescued from inside and outside the home, with 10 more...
KWQC
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police. The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release. According to police,...
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
KWQC
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
KWQC
OSF PromptCare cuts ribbon on new clinic inside former Cottage Hospital
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare’s new PromptCare clinic celebrated moving into the former Galesburg Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, blessing, and dedication. Cottage Hospital closed in January following several health and safety violations. OSF HealthCare bought the building and closed earlier this year and closed...
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KBUR
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services
Carthage, Ill.- Memorial Hospital in Carthage Illinois will be discontinuing its labor and delivery birthing services. According to a new release, the closure of the inpatient labor and delivery unit, nicknamed the Stork Stopp, is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022. According to the May 2022 issue of Becker’s Hospital...
KWQC
Knox County announces new red flag initiative
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County has introduced it’s new Red Flag Initiative which aims to provide police and community members with resources to get firearms away from individuals who pose a threat to the public or themselves. The Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin, held a press conference...
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation: Hike a Park Chinkapin Bluff
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the location of the next Hike in their Hike a Park series. Hike A Park Chinkapin Bluff (Louisa County) will start on Thursday, September 22nd to introduce visitors to this county park. Louisa County Conservation Naturalists will be leading this hike. There...
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
KBUR
SHIIP Offers Help with Medicare Annual Open Enrollment
West Burlington, IA- The Medicare annual enrollment period is Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Volunteers for the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program are accepting appointments during this period, and throughout the year, to help Medicare participants at offices in Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Wapello, and West Burlington.
