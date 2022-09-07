Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO