Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas
Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions thump Burnet
More than 70 images from the Freshman Lions’ 35-6 win, and the JV Lions’ 34-6 victory over Burnet Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium, as both teams improved to 3-0 on the season. Also Thursday, Brownwood’s Combined Team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 28-24 win at Eastland.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M
Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin
Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Street resurfacing to start for Georgetown neighborhoods Sept. 14
The City of Georgetown will start street resurfacing this upcoming Wednesday.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
2 Persons Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash in Taylor (Taylor, TX)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle wreck that killed 2 people in Taylor. The incident was reported on Monday, at around 6:16 p.m. The Taylor Police Department reported that John [..]
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
