Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

Two people injured in Greenville County shooting, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies were called to Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Saturday. They say they were called after two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital. Deputies say there is no suspect information or motive behind the shooting at this...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on Highway 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. The victim was identified as Wayne Dupre West, 56, of Pauline, according to Spartanburg County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 60-year-old man last seen Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office said Carl Duffie Wheat, Jr. was last seen in downtown Greenville near St. Francis Hospital around 9 a.m. Wheat was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
#Traffic Accident
106.3 WORD

Another fatal crash in the Upstate

The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
WYFF4.com

12-year-old last seen at Greenville County bus stop found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE:. Haley Taylor found safe, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say she was found at a relative's home. The Greenville County sheriff says there is no reason to believe a 12-year-old last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon is in danger. Sheriff...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Greenville County kills one person on Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Hobbs Road on Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Keller Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Hobbs Road when they went off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

