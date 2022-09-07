Read full article on original website
Two people injured in Greenville County shooting, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies were called to Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Saturday. They say they were called after two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital. Deputies say there is no suspect information or motive behind the shooting at this...
Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on Highway 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. The victim was identified as Wayne Dupre West, 56, of Pauline, according to Spartanburg County...
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 60-year-old man last seen Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office said Carl Duffie Wheat, Jr. was last seen in downtown Greenville near St. Francis Hospital around 9 a.m. Wheat was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes backup on I-385S near mile marker 29
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays on I-385S near mile marker 29 in Greenville County. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385 southbound near mile marker 29 at around 5:28 p.m. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to...
Another fatal crash in the Upstate
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
Crash in Greenville County kills one person on Tuesday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Hobbs Road on Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Keller Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Hobbs Road when they went off the...
5 arrested after shots fired at deputies during SC chase
Five people have been arrested after shots were fired at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.
Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
Suspect wanted following shooting in Anderson County
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the help from the public to identify a shooting suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, two people were shot at the Stop-A-Minit Gas Station on Highway 28 around 11:30 Thursday night.
Victim in fatal ATV crash identified as Upstate Teenager
The Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision involving a 4 wheeler and a pick up truck. The crash happened just after 7:30PM Sunday night on Highway 110 in Spartanburg County.
5 charged with attempted murder after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are facing murder charges after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase Thursday morning, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. a deputy got behind an SUV at Hayne and Springs Streets that was stolen from...
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
