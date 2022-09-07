Read full article on original website
Related
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
Donation to Kansas FFA part of Day 1 at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A donation made to the Kansas FFA was a nice way to kick off the Kansas State Fair. Farmland Industries took time to recognize the Kansas and National FFA Association with donations, totaling $74,000, for their contributions in agriculture and work to strengthen the industry. That included a check for $9,000 to the Kansas chapter.
New and unusual record set at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The fair is always about tradition and competition. One of the unusual and traditional competitions is the contest to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, the fair set a new record. Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas, broke the all-time record for the largest...
OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors negotiate after commissioners hold fence viewing Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commission chair Daniel Friesen was part of a group that went out to view a fence Thursday to settle a dispute between neighbors on North Mayfield Road near Hutchinson. "Commissioner Hirst and I went," Friesen said. "We appointed Public Works Director Don Brittain to...
Poker Run coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 3rd Annual Reno County Veterans' Memorial Poker Run is coming up on Saturday, sponsored by Bretz Injury Law. "The continued support from Bretz Law Office has been amazing," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "They started out from the very beginning, clear back in 2014, when we did a thing at the Cosmosphere, a fundraiser. They had sponsored a guitar and donated some other things. They've just been very supportive throughout the years."
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured after motorcycle sideswipes SUV in Reno County
RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Yamaha V-Star 1100 driven by Charles Leroy Gable, 69, Roach, Missouri, was northbound on Kansas 96 Highway fourteen miles south of U.S. 56. The driver was...
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Fair board to meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
Hesston USD 460 canvass does not change bond outcome
When the canvass was done on the recent vote for a bond issue in Hesston USD 460, the results didn’t change. The general vote held Aug. 30 ended with approval of the $33.4 million bond issue by just 10 votes. A canvass of the provisional votes extended that margin to 11. The final tally was 800 votes yes and 789 votes no.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schulz looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High FB: Hutch High travels to Newton Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (1-0) are on the road in Newton Friday night to take on the Railers (0-1) at Fisher Field at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm.
Wildfire crew training in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HFD and Wichita Fire Department crews continue to train while on a pre position assignment in Southern California. HFD members Brent Fisher and Craig Walle are on the crew with Wichita Fire's Nolan Carmine and Garrett French. A couple of days ago they trained with Cal-Fire...
Board Approves Budget, Welcomes Students
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The September meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hutchinson Community College began with the Board welcoming two groups of students, the Blue Dragon softball team and the Ambassadors. The softball team is currently in the midst of fall practices and will open its regular season in the spring. The Ambassadors is a group of students that provide tours to prospective students and their families. They share personal experiences about their time here and answer questions about HutchCC and the community. This is a limited group selected by the Admission Office.
Area organizations receive Fund for Buhler grants
BUHLER, Kan. — More than $30,000 in grants were awarded recently from Buhler Community Foundation. Grants ranging from $1,200 to $9,060 went to seven local nonprofit organizations paid from the Fund for Buhler, an unrestricted grantmaking fund that allows the foundation to address the ever-changing needs of the community, and from the Buhler Public Health Endowment Fund.
Two teachers nominated for award in USD 313
BUHLER, Kan. — Two teachers from Buhler USD 313 have been nominated for the Kansas Horizon Award. Each year, the Kansas State Department of Education recognizes exceptional first years of teaching through this award. Nominees for Buhler this year are Mrs. Alexis Comley, 6th-8th grade vocal music and choir...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0