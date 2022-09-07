Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm
Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
fox4now.com
Wood products company investigates if machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. — An Oregon-based wood products company said they're investigating the possible failure of a water-spraying machine at its mill was what may have caused a wildfire in Northern California. In a news release, Roseburg Forest Products Co. said that the machinery from a third-party equipment manufacturer is...
