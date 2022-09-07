Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, could become Category 4 storm soon

With the peak of hurricane season only three days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four systems in the Atlantic: Hurricane Earl , Hurricane Danielle , and two tropical waves.

Hurricane Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week. Impact to the U.S. East Coast is likely to be dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Swells generated by Hurricane Earl are expected to reach Bermuda by tonight and the U.S. East Coast shortly after, according to the Hurricane Center.

It's the first time there has been more than one hurricane at the same time in the Atlantic since 2020, according to AccuWeather .

Earl, which became a hurricane Tuesday evening, continued to strengthen Wednesday and is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday, with winds forecast to reach 130 mph . That would make it a Category 4 storm, which has winds of 130 to 156 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda as Earl moves north.

Danielle remains a large hurricane over the North Atlantic.

The Hurricane Center said "massive high seas" extend nearly 350 miles from Danielle's center. That's about the distance from Tampa to Savannah, Georgia.

One of the tropical waves, located off the coast of Africa, could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

The other tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by the end of the week.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 11 a.m. Sept. 7:

Hurricane Earl

Location: 460 miles south of Bermuda; 972 miles east of Daytona Beach

Maximum wind speed: 85 mph

Direction: north at 8 mph

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph, with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles, from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Hurricane Danielle

Location: 625miles northwest of the Azores; 2,534 miles east of Augusta

Maximum wind speed: 80 mph

Direction: northeast at 16 mph

Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph, with higher gusts.

Danielle should begin to weaken later today and transition to a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday, with further weakening anticipated through Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

What else is out there and where are they?

Tropical wave 1: An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave currently located near the west African coast is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next day or so.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical wave 1: Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system over the next couple of days, and a tropical depression could form over this period while it moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: medium, 60 percent.

Tropical wave 2: Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development thereafter as the system moves west-northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 30 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Hurricane Earl: Tropical Storm conditions are expected on Bermuda beginning Thursday afternoon. Earl is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches across Bermuda through Friday.

Swells generated by Hurricane Earl are expected to reach Bermuda by tonight and the U.S. East Coast shortly after.

The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents through the weekend, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Danielle : The main impact from Danielle at this time are rough seas in the area.

Where Danielle will go depends on several factors.

There is the possibility Danielle could make a loop before moving toward Ireland and the United Kingdom, according to AccuWeather . Another possibility is a more southern route into western Europe, which could bring needed rainfall to the area.

Tropical waves: It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Colorado State University's 2-week forecast for Sept. 1-14

Colorado State University's two-week hurricane forecast for Sept. 1-14 calls for a 70% chance of near-normal activity, a 25% chance of above-normal activity and a 5% chance of below-normal activity.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

