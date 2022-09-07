Read full article on original website
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
kttn.com
Missouri man faces 10 years in prison after Jury finds him guilty of gun charge
A man from Missouri whose girlfriend told police about a hidden gun was convicted Thursday by a jury of one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodrick Mitchell, 34, of Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13 and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
KMOV
Man convicted of shooting man pounding on his girlfriend’s home window
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After over four hours of deliberating, a jury convicted a 29-year-old man of shooting through a window at a man at his girlfriend’s home in 2021. Gregory Jarrett, 29, was convicted Sunday of assault and armed criminal action charges. Jarrett, who was out...
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Loved ones pay tribute to 23-year-old St. Louis man shot, killed inside market
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On a sunny, blue sky evening his family and friends should have been enjoying the summer night, but they weren't. Instead, those whose eyes filled with tears packed the parking lot outside Beverly Hills Supermarket near Natural Bridge Road and Avondale Avenue in north St. Louis county.
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
5-hour-long standoff between police and suspect turns fatal
A five hour long police standoff with a man armed with a knife turns fatal when the suspect is shot and killed by police.
FBI agents' testimony pinpoint whereabouts of Sweetie Pie's reality star during nephew's murder
ST. LOUIS — It's day four of a high-profile murder trial involving James Timothy "Tim" Norman. Norman and his family were featured on the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network for several seasons. Now, Norman is accused of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme...
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Enlisting in Army Under an Assumed Name Almost 40-Years-Later
(MISSOURINET) – A man from St. Louis will serve 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to living under an assumed name that he used to enlist in the Army 37 years ago. Brent Palm has the story:
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
myleaderpaper.com
Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge
Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
