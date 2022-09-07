ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

MSD of Martinsville has one competitive school board race this year, see which one it is.

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
While it may be hard to believe, the November election is just around the corner.

This year's election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will pick their favorite candidates in a number of races at the local, state and federal levels.

The following is a list of competitive races in this year's upcoming election at all levels of government that will appear on ballots throughout Morgan County.

The candidates

Morgan County Commissioner District 2

  • Republican: Kenny Hale
  • Democrat: Tom Wallace
  • Independent: Marvin Whaley

Morgan County Council District 4

  • Republican: Troy Sprinkle
  • Independent: Crystal Zoller

MSD of Martinsville School Board District 2

  • Non Partisan: Dan Conway
  • Non Partisan: Don Lipps

Mooresville Town Council District 1

  • Democrat: Kimberly Schofield
  • Republican: Greg Swinney

Madison Township Trustee

  • Democrat: Melvin Bolden Jr.
  • Republican: Larry Ellis

Madison Township Advisory Board

  • Libertarian: Kristin Alexander
  • Republican: Nelson Hoggatt
  • Republican: James Johnson
  • Republican: Ronnie McClure

Monroe-Gregg School Board District 1

  • Non Partisan: Carl Gilbert
  • Non Partisan: Brock Sears

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson School Board Jackson Township

  • Non Partisan: Benjamin Swopes Jr.
  • Non Partisan: Amy Woodrum

Indiana House of Representatives

  • Republican: Peggy Mayfield
  • Democrat: Kathy Thorpe

Indiana Secretary of State

  • Libertarian: Jeffrey Maurer
  • Republican: Diego Morales
  • Democrat: Destiny Wells

Indiana Auditor

  • Democrat: ZeNai Brooks
  • Republican: Tera Klutz
  • Libertarian: John Schnick

Indiana Treasurer

  • Republican: Daniel Elliott
  • Democrat: Jessica McClellan

United States Senate

  • Democrat: Thomas McDermott Jr.
  • Libertarian: James Sceniak
  • Republican: Todd Young

Morgan County Vote Centers

  1. Zion Baptist Church — 7520 State Road 142, Martinsville
  2. Paragon Fire Department — 101 E. Union St., Paragon
  3. Monrovia Christian Church — 710 Gordon Rd., Monrovia
  4. Spring Hill Church — 12150 N. Rooker Rd, Mooresville
  5. Mooresville First Christian Church — 525 N. Indiana St., Mooresville
  6. Mt. Gilead Church — 6019 E. State Road 144, Mooresville
  7. Life Line Baptist Church — 13387 N. Slideoff Rd., Camby
  8. Abounding Grace Church — 1795 Centerton Rd., Martinsville
  9. River Valley Christian Church — 4295 Egbert Rd., Martinsville
  10. Morgantown Fire Department — 269 N. Highland St., Morgantown
  11. Morgan County Administration Building — 180 S. Main St., Martinsville
  12. Faith Church — 1895 State Road 44, Martinsville
  13. Hoosier Harvest Church — 4085 Leonard Rd., Martinsville
  14. Martinsville Senior Center — 1369 Blue Bluff Rd., Martinsville

