After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO