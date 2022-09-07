Read full article on original website
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Sussex County man pleads guilty to operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township pled guilty on September 2 to fourth-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving...
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
Hunterdon County’s ‘Blue Envelope’ Program helps police communicate with drivers with autism
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Caregivers of individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) know them better than anyone, but that is not always true for others that interact with those with ASD. The Hunterdon County Police Chiefs Association has developed a Blue Envelope Program, modeled on a program first...
Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
Morris County Sheriff’s Office to host a Citizen Police Academy this fall
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy will be held this fall, according to Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. The Citizen Police Academy is free and participants will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis after completing all necessary paperwork, with a maximum enrollment of twenty people.
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,683 positive cases and 226 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Malfunction blamed for placing Morris County School of Technology on lockdown
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A malfunction in the Morris County School of Technology’s panic button system led to a lockdown in the school building Thursday morning, according to police. On September 8, at around 10:21 a.m., Denville police and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 9, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Warren County to host Patriot Day ceremony on Sunday, September 11
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Emergency Services 9/11 Committee’s 18th Annual Patriot Day Observance will be held at the Warren County Emergency Services and 9/11 Memorial on Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01.
2-year-old now in stable condition after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The two-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition last month after being hit by an amusement park ride in Warren County has improved, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The child’s condition has been downgraded since...
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 3 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Lincoln Park Borough, Montville Township, and Harding Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on...
Public input sought on Phillipsburg Police accreditation
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Thursday, September 15 will examine all aspects of the Phillipsburg Police Departments policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner announced Wednesday. “Verification...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
CLINTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a skunk in Clinton tested positive for rabies. The skunk tested positive for rabies on September 8 and was in the area of Union Road, health officials said. Area residents who may...
Gottheimer visits Thorlabs Inc. in Newton for ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate grand opening
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer Friday took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Thorlabs’ new building, Quantum Leap. The expansion will create new jobs in Northern New Jersey. Gottheimer was joined by Thorlabs founder Alex Cable, Thorlabs President...
Route 15 overnight lane and ramp closures tonight in Jefferson Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane closures on Route 15 northbound and southbound as the Weldon Road Bridge over Route 15 project advances in Jefferson Township. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10,...
